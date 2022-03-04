Energodar city mayor informed about fire early Friday morning. He stated Russian troops had been shelling the nuclear plant for several hours and warned that it could lead to the biggest nuclear disaster ever.

Nuclear plant press service reported a fire had broken out in the training building and that Russian troops did not allow firefighters in.

Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba warned that ‘it can lead to a catastrophe ten times worse than Chernobyl disaster’.

In an hour, Zaporizhzhya region governor informed that the firefighters got access to the nuclear plant.

Ukraine’s energy minister Herman Halushchenko stressed that Russian invaders started war ‘to annihilate not only Ukraine, but the whole world’. He also claimed Ukraine needs ‘immediate intervention of IAEA and toughest measures, in particular by NATO and nuclear-weapon states’.

President Zelensky stated ‘This is the first time in history that a nuclear power plant is shelled. This is nuclear terror. A disaster can provoke the evacuation of the whole of Europe’.

British PM Boris Johnson said he would be seeking an emergency UN Security Council meeting in the coming hours.

At 6:20 am Kyiv time, Ukraine’s emergency service reported the fire had been extinguished. No casualties have been reported so far and the radiation level appear normal.