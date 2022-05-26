Russian invaders continue attacks and constant shelling of infrastructure and residential areas in Luhansk region.

Region governor Serhii Haidai reported three killed civilians in the town of Lysychansk,

He stressed that Russian shelling aims to completely ruin Ukrainian towns and villages, and then capture them.

Yesterday’s shelling and airstrikes in Severodonetsk destroyed 11 apartment blocks.

Russian troops also targeted the humanitarian aid center and chemical plant in Lysychansk.

Ukrainian forces are repelling the attacks of the invaders.