Russian invaders continue artillery strikes in the areas near Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovska region.

The authorities inform that the strikes hit the towns of Marianske and Velyka Kostromka near the administrative border with Kherson region.

No casualties have been reported, but the shelling damaged residential areas and the power transmission line, which led to the electricity disruption in the area.

The shelling also caused fire that has already been put out.