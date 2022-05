Heavy artillery and rocket shelling by Russian troops has damaged the main gas pipeline, causing the disruption in gas supply.

Luhansk region governor Serhii Haidai said on Telegram that today’s Russian shelling with the use of multiple launch rocket systems and heavy artillery destroyed the pipeline supplying gas to the town of Severodonetsk.

The governor added that the civilians still staying in Severodonetsk now do not have access to gas supply and will not be able to cook or heat water.