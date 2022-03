Chernihiv mayor Vladyslav Atroshenko stated on TV that constant Russian shelling has already killed about 400 civilians.

He stressed the number is not final as active hostilities do not allow assessing all casualties.

In addition, more than 400 wounded civilians are being treated in local hospitals.

The mayor claims Russian troops hit residential areas with no military infrastructure.

‘They are just beasts. There is no logic in their actions’, Atroshenko said.