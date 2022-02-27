The residents of the city of Volnovakha in Donetsk region lack food, water and medicines.

Ukrainian ombudsperson Liudmyla Denisova reports coming humanitarian crisis in Volnovakha caused by constant Russian shelling.

Currently, the city has been without water, electricity and gas for several days. It is also impossible to bring food. Moreover, there are 11 wounded in the city.

‘The hospital of the city gets electricity from emergency generators, ambulances are shot at by the enemy. Assistance is provided to those who can come or who are brought by residents’, Denisova stressed.

Social and medical facilities are under constant fire of the invaders. The city is currently blocked.