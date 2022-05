On Thursday morning, Russian troops shelled with multiple launch rocket systems the town of Zelenodolsk near Kryvyi Rih.

Kryvyyi Rih head Oleksandr Vilkul said on Facebook that the rocket attack took place at 7:00 am.

The rocket strike killed one civilian and wounded another.

The information on damaged infrastructure is now being checked.

Vilkul also said that Russian troops used phosphorous and cluster munitions in the area of active hostilities.