Russian invaders continue strikes targeting Dnipropetrovska region.

Region governor Valentyn Reznichenko stated artillery strikes in the areas near Kryvyi Rih.

He reported one woman wounded and destruction of the civilian infrastructure.

The governor also told about missile strikes near the city of Dnipro on Friday morning. According to the preliminary information, there have been no casualties.

The emergency teams are working on the site and the information on damage is being checked.