Overnight, Russian troops hit the territory of Dnipropetrovska region with massive artillery and rocket strikes.

The invaders targeted three districts, killing one civilian and wounding a 12-year-old child, region governor Valentyn Reznichenko reports.

In the town of Apostolove, the enemy used Uragan multiple launch rocket systems. The strike killed a 36-year-old man and damaged gas and power supply lines, causing electricity and gas disruptions.

The town of Velyka Kostromka was hit with long-range artillery systems, which damaged residential areas. Near the town of Synelnykove, a 12-year-old boy was wounded by the Russian strike.

Russian invaders also targeted Nikopol, damaging 20 apartment blocks, several shops and a school.