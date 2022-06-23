On June 22, Russian invaders were continuously shelling Kharkiv region.

During the day, the strikes of the Russian military killed 10 civilians residents and wounded 9.

Region governor Oleh Synehubov reported strikes at Kharkiv residential areas where four locals were wounded.

He also said that five women were killed by Russians in the area near the town of Izium, three people died in Zolochiv and two in Chuhuiv.

The governor stressed that the Russian army does not stop firing at civilian objects in the region and urged people to be as careful as possible, not to stay on the streets and hide in shelters during air raids alarms.