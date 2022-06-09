Russian invaders continue attacks and constant shelling in Luhansk region.

Region governor Serhii Haidai reported one civilian casualty in Lysychansk. A local woman was killed and her daughter wounded.

The governor stated artillery and air strikes in Zolote and other towns. He also reported 10 destroyed houses in Hirske, 8 in Orikhove and 4 in Lysychansk.

Russian troops are storming Ukrainian positions in the region with fierce street fighting in Severodonetsk. Within the last 24 hours, Ukrainian forces repelled 7 attacks and destroyed three tanks and two armored vehicles.