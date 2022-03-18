Last night Russian troops continued artillery and Grad shelling in Severodonetsk and Rubizhne, Luhansk region.

Region governor Serhii Haidai reports two casualties and six people wounded.

The continuous shelling destroyed over 20 houses and caused fires, disrupting gas and water supply in the neighborhood,

Within these few weeks, Russians have turned these two cozy cities, full of student youth, almost into ruins. These scoundrels fire at homes and critical infrastructure’, said the governor.

Emergency services are working on the sites, trying to get people people from under the rubble and put out fires.