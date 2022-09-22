Wednesday saw new casualties among civilians in Donetsk amid ongoing barrages of Ukraine-controlled communites, said local governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Two people died in Kurakhove, and three more in Bakhmut, Avidiyeva, and Karlivka while 12 more were left wounded.

The Donetsk governor said it still remains impossible to tell the exact number of civilian casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha, adding the war crimes will not be left unattended.

The day earlier, the grim death tally in the region where shelling is a daily occurence listed 6 civilians.