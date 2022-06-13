Some 30 blasts were reported on Monday morning in Sumy region that came under mortar fire coming from the Russian territory, said local governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky on Telegram.

The attack that targeted Esman community came at 6-7 am. There was no immediate information about the victims and possible damage.

‘At about 6 am three sites [were] targeted with a mine-thrower. After 7 am [came] some 30 explosions. The fire [came] from the territory of Russia.’

The day earlier, the Russian mortar shelling targeted Myropillya and Bilopillya communites. The first one came at 8:30 am – the enemy was back at it again at 2 pm when 3 shells hit Bilopillya again. There were no reports of victims and damage.