On Wednesday, locals in Shalygin community, in Sumy region bordering on Russia, woke up to sounds of mortar fire.

The first blast came at about 7.30 pm, said local governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky, but it wasn’t over as an hour later Russian forces resumed shelling and targeted a vehile in a nearby village with mortar fire again.

The governor said there were no immediate reports of casualties and damage.