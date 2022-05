The air strikes on Poltava region came overnight on Friday, said regional governor Dmytro Lunin. The aggresors targeted the infrastructure site at Karlivka. There were no immediate reports of victims.

According to Lunin, the attack cause a fire that was soon put out.

Earlier on Friday, the governor warned people about the changes in local curfew that will be extended for three upcoming dates due the heightened risks of heavy shelling. The curfew will now last from 9 pm till 7 am.