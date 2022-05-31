Going to war in Ukraine, Russian troops have to sign papers confirming they say ‘yes’ to killings of civilians.

The story was confirmed by a captured Russian sniper who said his military unit was made to do so before deployment to Ukraine.

The video revealed by Ukraine’s security agency, the SBU, shows the Russian PoW telling his fellow soldiers were hesitant about signing such document.

‘Some wrote a refusal, but our morale officer said we should write report anew, and need to go. He said if we didn’t go, we would be confined to the guardroom or just dismissed,’ said the Russian sniper who was captured in combat near Volnovakha, Donetsk region.

The SBU said the captured Russian troops don’t tell stories they were going to Ukraine for military drills, which were a common excuse in the early days of Russia’s invasion as newly deployed troops are aware they can be given orders to execute Ukrainian civilians.