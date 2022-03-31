The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has posted on social media photos, which prove that Russian invaders loot homes of Ukrainian citizens in the occupied areas.

The photos show women’s jewelry and foreign currency that were found in the belongings of dead Russian soldiers.

The statement claims that Russian army are nothing more than ‘a coven for looters, despicables and war criminals’.

The information on looting by Russian military has also been confirmed by Azov regiment statement. Russian soldiers, who were taken prisoners-of-war, also had stolen jewelry, including wedding rings, and foreign currency among their belongings.