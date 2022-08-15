The Security Service of Ukraine, the SBU, arrested a Russian spy in Odesa region.

The man gathered information on the location and movement of the Ukrainian military units.

The agent passed on intelligence data about territorial defense, reserve airfields and military training grounds in the south of the region. According to the SBU, the suspect turned out to be a local resident and an employee of one of the state medical institutions.

The man did not hide his pro-Russian views. He expressed his position in closed Telegram channels sponsored by Russian special services.

The spy started working with the Russian special services voluntarily and on his own initiative.

The SBU has launched criminal investigation under the high treason article.