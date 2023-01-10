The Security Service of Ukraine arrested a Russian spy in Dnipro region.

According to the SBU, the spy worked for the Russian army intelligence office and collected information on Ukrainian air defense and energy objects.

The detainee worked in a local pharmaceutical company. He was engaged in the supply of medicinal products, during which he collected intelligence on units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

His main task was to identify the combat positions of the air defense forces and the location of the headquarters of the operational command of the Ukrainian troops.

The agent also collected information on the results of Russian missile strikes. He transmitted the obtained information to Russia through closed communication channels in the form of photos with references to the area and detailed descriptions.