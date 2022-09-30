Ukrainian law enforcement exposed a Russian agent in Khmelnytskyi region.

The citizen of Russia came to Ukraine in January 2022, the Security Service of Ukraine reports.

According to law enforcement officers, regarding the reason for the visit to Ukraine, the Russian made up a legend about an alleged visit to relatives. However, the real goal was to create an extensive agent network to collect intelligence and carry out sabotage in the western regions of Ukraine.

The agent came to Ukraine on the personal instructions of the former head of the special forces unit of the Russian Guard ‘Vityaz’ Colonel Sergey Lysyuk. This former commander of the Russian special forces is part of the Kremlin’s inner circle.

According to the investigation, the spy is a former special agent of the internal forces of the Russian Federation, who repeatedly took part in hostilities, including in the North Caucasus.