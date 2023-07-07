In Kirovohrad region, the Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian agent who was assigned the task of working for a local defense company and collecting secret information on the repair of military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As reported by the SBU, a man started his work several weeks ago.

The agent tried to establish the exact number and types of foreign weapons that underwent maintenance at the base of the Ukrainian defense company.

He was detained by the Ukrainian security while photographing classified documents.

The Security Service continues investigation into the case under the article of high treason. The agent may face life imprisonment.