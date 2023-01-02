A Russian agent who collected intelligence data for the Russians was detained in Lviv region, the Security Service of Ukraine informs.

Law enforcement officers suspect a resident of Lyman, Donetsk region, of transferring data to Russians. According to the investigation, the man sent information through the Odnoklassniki social network banned in Ukraine. The information included data about the deployment and movement of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the territory of Lyman Territorial Community.

Later, the spy moved to Lviv region and settled near an energy facility. He continued to gather information for the Russian special services.

The prosecutor office launched investigation into the case.