The Security Service of Ukraine exposed a woman who raised funds for the Russian military. She organized meetings for the needs of the Russian occupying forces in Mariupol and occupied areas of Kherson region.

According to the investigation, the suspect is a local resident of Odesa region. She supported Russian armed aggression against Ukraine and spread her views on Russian social networks.

The woman called to support the Russians and help them with material and technical support. For this, the collaborator provided the bank card of her relative, who is now in places of temporary deployment of Russian Federation troops.

The SBU established that her relatives have been part of the terrorist organization known as the “DNR” since 2016. They take an active part in combat operations against Ukrainian forces.