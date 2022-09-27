The Security Service of Ukraine exposed a Russian spy who gathered information for the attacks of Iran-made drones.

The Ukrainian citizen from the town of Reni was recruited by the special services of the Russian Federation after the start of a full-scale invasion. The agent scouted places of deployment and movement of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the south. He collected data on the locations of bases of units of the Armed Forces, security and law enforcement structures.

The spotter set the exact coordinates of checkpoints and critical infrastructure objects. According to the investigation, he especially sought out information in the field of heat and energy supply.

The enemies intended to use the data to prepare sabotage and carry out airstrikes. In particular, they intended to attack with cruise missiles and kamikaze drones.

The agent communicated with the special services of the Russian Federation through an anonymous Telegram channel. He sent photo reports and electronic map markings detailing the information.