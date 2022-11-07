A former member of the ‘Ghost’ terrorist group was exposed and detained in Odesa, the Security Service of Ukraine informs.

The former militant took an active part in combat operations against the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the east of Ukraine. The man hid from justice for a long time in the temporarily occupied part of Luhansk region. Later he moved to Russia.

He was engaged in the logistical support of the ‘Ghost’ brigade, which was part of the 2nd occupation corps of the Russian Federation in the captured areas of the Luhansk region

The terrorist was arrested after a multi-stage special operation during which Ukrainian counterintelligence officers detected and detained him in Odesa region.

The investigation informed the former militant of suspicion under Art. 258-3 (participation in a terrorist group or terrorist organization) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.