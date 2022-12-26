A Russian spy was exposed in Sumy region. The Security Service of Ukraine reports that the agent collected information about the deployment, number of personnel and weapons of the Ukrainian armed forces.

The information had to be used by Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups in Sumy region.

The spy was recruited by the FSB at the beginning of the full-scale invasion. He made photos and videos of Ukrainian military objects and sent them to the Russian special services.

After the investigation, the case was sent to the court, which sentenced the man to 15 years of imprisonment.