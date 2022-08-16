The Security Service of Ukraine has exposed a Russian spy who collected information for the invaders’ missile strikes in Zaporizhzhya region.

According to the SBU information, the agent of the Russian Federation was scouting the places of deployment and movement of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine near the southern front and collected information about the results of enemy shelling on the objects of civilian and critical infrastructure in the region.

Russian invaders promised the collaborator one of the ‘leading positions’ in the occupation administration if they managed to capture the city. However, the spy himself planned to join the so-called ‘firing squads’ of the invaders to torture and kill Ukrainian soldiers.

The spy is now arrested and the SBU has launched a criminal investigation into the case.