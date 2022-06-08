The Security Service of Ukraine reports that a Ukrainian citizen for spied for Russia has been sentenced to 8 years of imprisonment.

The spy, who spotted the energy and water supply objects and delivered information to the Russian special services, was arrested in May.

The SBU claims the man became a Russian spy back in 2014 and later received a Russian citizenship.

Since the beginning of Russian invasion in February 2022, the spy started to transfer information on the objects of critical infrastructure.

The SBU statement also reports two arrested Russian spies in Rivne and Khmelnytskyi regions. They gathered information for Russian missile strikes.