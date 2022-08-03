Ukrainian security exposed and detained members of the Russian spy network, which provided information to the invaders about military and strategic facilities in Ukraine.

According to the SBU, the head of the criminal network turned out to be a resident of Odessa. He was recruited by Russian agents, created an extensive network and involved residents of other regions.

The statement says that the Russian special service was interested in the information on the location of decision-making centers and strategic objects of critical infrastructure in Ukraine.

During the operation, the SBU officers documented the fact of receiving tasks from the FSB regarding the collection of intelligence information about the air defense forces and anti-ship complexes and artillery in Odesa region.

Special agents of the SBU detained the collaborator during reconnaissance around the Odesa military administration. Another agent of this network in Ivano-Frankivsk region has also already been detained.