During the security operation in the frontline area, the SBU exposed the enemy spy network in Donetsk region.

Russian agents spotted the movement of Ukrainian units and collected information on the potential targets for Russian strikes in Sloviansk, Bakhmut and Kramatorsk.

To collect intelligence, they carried out covert visual surveillance of objects using photo and video recording equipment. The collected information was transmitted to the representatives of the special services of the Russian Federation through previously developed anonymous Telegram channels, adding geolocation.

The aggressors used this information for massive missile and artillery strikes and preparation of sabotage near the front line.

The agent network included five local residents who were recruited by the Russian special services to carry out reconnaissance and subversive activities in the east of Ukraine.

The Security Service of Ukraine has launched the investigation into the case.