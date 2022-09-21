The Security Service of Ukraine has exposed a Russian spying network, which gathered information on Kyiv electricity and heating facilities.

The main task of the Russian agents was to provide Russian special services with GPS data of critical infrastructure objects.

The spies were also interested in the location of Ukrainian military units and railway infrastructure.

The gathered information was transmitted to the enemy via Telegram channels. The FSB paid for each report.

The SBU has launched further investigation into the case.