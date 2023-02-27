In Odesa, the Security Service of Ukraine detained several agents of the Russian Federation who were scouting locations of strategically important objects, defense and industrial facilities.

According to the SBU, the agents collected information for the Russian missile strikes on critical infrastructure in the region, including energy-generating enterprises. One of the detainees is a local resident, assistant to one of the members of the so-called Crimean parliament Kostiantyn Malchikov.

The man periodically visited temporarily occupied Crimea, where he owns a recreation facility. During one of these trips before a full-scale invasion, he was recruited by the FSB officer.

In addition, he collected intelligence on the locations and movement of units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and reported on the results of enemy air attacks on Ukrainian facilities. He also involved a group of like-minded people to collect intelligence for the enemy.

The SBU continues the investigation into the case.