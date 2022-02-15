The State Duma of the Russian Federation has supported the appeal on the recognition of the self-proclaimed DNR and LNR republics.

Ukraine and foreign politicians have reacted to the decision of Russian lawmakers.

Top Zelensky adviser Mykhailo Podoliak claims this step of the State Duma is an ‘escalation action’ that will complicate the situation in Europe, stating such actions must be immediately assessed and responded to by the democratic community.

‘If Russia de jure and de facto decides to withdraw from the Minsk agreements, it proves definitively that the Russian side is responsible for the lack of significant progress in the negotiation process to end the war in Donbas’, he said.

‘European Solidarity’ party senior MP Iryna Gerashchenko said the recognition of L/DNR means Russia’s withdrawal from the Minsk agreements and called for immediate sanctions against Russia.

‘If Russia withdraws from the Minsk agreements, the Ukrainian government should react to it, withstand the information hybrid war and call for immediate tougher sanctions against Russia’, – the MP stated.

The leader of ‘Golos’ party Kira Rudyk claims that the Russian side pursues two goals in the resolution recognizing L/DNR. The first is to ‘force Ukraine to negotiate with separatists’; second, ‘Russia is creating another argument to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO in the future’.

The MP stresses Ukraine must consolidate the world community on non-recognition of such actions of the Russian Federation and demand sanctions, putting pressure on Russia with all available tools.

‘In this situation, Zelensky readiness to discuss with the Russians the law on the special status of Donbas and local elections in the East looks very strange, because now Russia is doing everything to ensure that these elections take place on their terms’, she added.

The former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov is also convinced that it is necessary to turn to international partners for support in order to prevent the final recognition of the quasi-republics. He stressed that the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as Crimea, are Ukrainian territories.

MP Dmytro Lubinets stated that the recognition of L/DNR means Russia’s withdrawal from the Minsk and Normandy formats and expressed hope this would be an impetus for Ukraine’s international partners to impose sanctions on the Russian Federation.

The head of the Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine Matti Maasikas wrote that this resolution of Russian parliament ‘would constitute additional territorial claims on Ukraine’.