Russian troops hit the hospital in Severodonetsk, Luhansk region, killing a female employee.

As Luhansk region governor Serhii Haidai states, this hospital is one of two still functioning in the region.

The hospital premises have been severely damaged with broken walls and windows, but it continues to provide medical help for both wounded military and civilian patients.

‘In fact, Russians wanted to deal the final blow to the wounded and to kill the doctors who helping people to survive’, – the governor says.