During the Monday morning missile attack, Russian troops targeted an energy object that supplies with electricity 350,000 Kyiv apartments, mayor Vitalii Klitschko stated on Telegram.

About ten explosions were heard in Kyiv. The strike caused electricity and water supply disruptions in the capital.

‘Energy specialists are working to restore electricity supply after the damage to an energy facility that powers about 350,000 apartments in Kyiv’, the mayor wrote.

All emergency service are working on the site.

The government announced blackouts all over Ukraine.