The Red Cross reported that during the overnight missile attack, Russian troops targeted a humanitarian warehouse in Odesa region.

In particular, the warehouse of the Odesa regional organization of the Red Cross Society of Ukraine with an area of 1,000 square meters was destroyed after the strike.

‘The humanitarian aid that was in the warehouse was completely destroyed by the fire’, the statement says.

Currently, the provision of humanitarian aid and the activities of some projects of the Odesa regional organization of the Red Cross of Ukraine have been suspended.

As a result of the attack, the recreation facility was completely destroyed and at least 5 neighboring facilities and more than 20 private country houses were damaged.