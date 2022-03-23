Residential areas in Kyiv came under fire on Wednesday, said the city deputy mayor in his post on Facebook.

According to Mykola Porovoznik, Russian shells targeted Svyatoshyn district.

The attack damaged a shopping mall, a residential building and several houses causing fire that was soon put out by firefighters. There are no reports of victims.

Meanwhile, 4 people were injured in shelling of Shevchenkivsky district that also left several houses and a residential building damaged. Rescue and medical teams are now working at the site.