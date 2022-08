During the night, Russian invaders continued artillery and rocket strikes in Dnipropetrovska region.

Region governor Valentyn Reznichenko reports that the invaders used heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems.

Near the town of Synelnykove, the rocket strike hit residential areas, damaging private houses.

The artillery attacks near Shyroke and Zelenodolsk damaged the power supply line, leaving several villages without electricity.

No casualties have been reported.