Overnight Russian artillery shelling hit a cattle farm in Zaporizhzhya region, governor Oleksandr Starukh reports.

He said 10-12 Russian rockets targeted the farm. The strikes destroyed 11 of 14 farm’s facilities in Velyka Bilozerka village, wounding two employees.

There were about 2,000 cows on the farm, about half of them were killed.

The emergency teams are working on the site.