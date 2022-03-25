Mariupol city council states that about 300 were killed when the bomb from the Russian aircraft hit the city theater.

Hundreds of people were seeking shelter in the theater and even wrote a visible from the air note ‘Children’ with big Russian letters in front of the building.

The air strike of the Mariupol theater has become a new terrible symbol of Russian war crimes in the 21st century.

‘The drama theater was cynically destroyed by the ‘Russian world’. These fascists of the 21st century were not stopped either by the huge inscription ‘CHILDREN’ or by the statements that women, children and the elderly were sheltering there. The invaders knew exactly what they were targeting’, the statement claims.