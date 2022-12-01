The ongoing Russian strikes caused electricity disruptions in the recently liberated Kherson, local governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said on Telegram.

Kherson is now struggling to restore city’s critically infrastructure destroyed by Russian occupiers.

As reported yesterday, electricity and water supply was renewed in some parts of the city.

However, constant Russian artillery strikes again damaged the power infrastructure.

The governor added that all services are now working on the sites to restore the power lines.