Ukraine’s energy ministry reported that latest Russian attacks caused electricity disruptions in 6 regions of the country.

In particular, yesterday’s artillery attack damaged an electricity facility in Kharkiv region.

The emergency teams are working on the site. No casualties have been reported.

The repair crews restored energy supply for 8 thousand consumers.

At the same time, electricity disruptions are reported in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv regions.