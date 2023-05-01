Russian shelling caused considerable damage to the energy network in Dnipro and Kherson regions. The repair work may take several days, Ukraine’s energy ministry stated.

During the night, Russian invaders launched another massive attack on Ukrainian cities.

The attack did not hit generating facilities but caused considerable damage to the distribution network.

The strikes caused electricity disruptions in Dnipro and Kherson regions.

Energy employees also continue the repair work after the latest Russian attacks in Donetsk and Sumy regions.