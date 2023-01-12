Overnight, Russian military launched a heavy artillery attack on Marganets, Dnipro region, causing damage to civil infrastructure.

According to the preliminary information, the strike did not cause any civilian casualties, region governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported.

The governor stated that Russia again and again hits the areas near Nikopol with overnight artillery strikes.

He added that this time, about a dozen of enemy shells targeted the residential areas in Marganets.

Several private houses and economic buildings were damaged in the city. As Reznichenko noted, the extent of the damage is still being assessed.