During the night, Russian invaders attacked the territory of Dnipro region with missiles, heavy artillery and Grad multiple launch rocket systems, governor Valentyn Reznichenko reports.

Three Russian missiles were intercepted by the Ukrainian air defense, but one hit an energy object, causing damage and fire.

The governor says the emergency services are working on the site, restoring infrastructure.

The governor also added that more than 30 Grad rockets targeted the area near Nikopol, damaging residential areas.

No casualties have been reported.