On May 25 morning, Russian troops hit Kryvyi Rih with a missile strike.

Dnipropetrovska region governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported on Facebook that three Russian rockets seriously damaged on the city’s industrial enterprises.

The emergency teams are working on the site and the information on casualties is being checked.

The invaders also shelled the villages near Kryvyi Rih with multiple launch rocket systems, which caused the disruption in electricity supply in the area.