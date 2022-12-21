During the past day, Russian invaders continued artillery and air strikes targeting civilian infrastructure in Donetsk region.

The region police report that Russian launched more than 20 strikes damaging 20 civilian objects, including residential houses, a kindergarten, shops and economic buildings.

The enemy used heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems.

Within the ongoing evacuation, 108 region residents moved to the safer regions of Ukraine.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko stated that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1,275 civilians have been killed and 2,770 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.