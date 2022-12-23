Region police reported civilian casualties as Russia continues strikes targeting civilian objects in Donetsk region.

According to the report, the invaders hit 10 towns and villages in the region, destroying and damaging 16 civilian objects, including residential houses, educational facilities and industrial enterprises.

The enemy used S-300 missiles, heavy artillery and rocket systems.

Within the continuing evacuation efforts, 69 locals moved to the safer regions.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko stated that since the beginning of the full-fledged invasion, 1,279 civilians have been killed and 2,780 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.