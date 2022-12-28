During the past day, Russian invaders launched 10 strikes targeting civilian objects in Donetsk region, the local police administration reports.

The enemy attacks, in which heavy artillery and rocket systems were used, damaged 11 residential houses and economic buildings.

Withing the ongoing evacuation, 84 locals moved to the safer areas.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko stated that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1,281 civilians have been killed and 2,799 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.